Meghan Markle ‘brushed off’ Kate Middleton for ‘baby brain’: source

Meghan Markle’s comments about Kate Middleton’s baby brain have not only been confirmed by Prince Harry but have also sparked a social media war.



For those unversed, the entire incident involved a comment by Meghan Markle during her wedding planning.

A source who’s seen the memoir recounted everything to the Daily Mail, “In the book Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset.”

“Meghan said that Kate must have ‘baby brain’ because of her hormones. It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal family.”

“The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn't her fault, but it doesn't exactly make her look very good either.”

This comment ended up extracting a very stern reaction from Prince William who “pointed a finger at Meg” per Prince Harry’s own Spare admissions.