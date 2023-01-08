 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘brushed off’ Kate Middleton for ‘baby brain’: source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s comments about Kate Middleton’s baby brain have not only been confirmed by Prince Harry but have also sparked a social media war.

For those unversed, the entire incident involved a comment by Meghan Markle during her wedding planning.

A source who’s seen the memoir recounted everything to the Daily Mail, “In the book Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset.”

“Meghan said that Kate must have ‘baby brain’ because of her hormones. It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal family.”

“The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn't her fault, but it doesn't exactly make her look very good either.”

This comment ended up extracting a very stern reaction from Prince William who “pointed a finger at Meg” per Prince Harry’s own Spare admissions.

More From Entertainment:

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott
David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells
Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims
Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace

Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace
Adele uses 'fillers' to hide unsold seats at Las Vegas residency

Adele uses 'fillers' to hide unsold seats at Las Vegas residency
‘Wednesday’: Hunter Doohan praises Jenna Ortega, ‘off-camera, it’s super easy’

‘Wednesday’: Hunter Doohan praises Jenna Ortega, ‘off-camera, it’s super easy’

Prince Harry spills Meghan Markle accepted freebies during stay at Kensington Palace

Prince Harry spills Meghan Markle accepted freebies during stay at Kensington Palace
Prince William receives distressing family news amid Prince Harry’s claims

Prince William receives distressing family news amid Prince Harry’s claims
Kourtney Kardashian does boxer sit-up ‘almost a year after last IVF attempt’

Kourtney Kardashian does boxer sit-up ‘almost a year after last IVF attempt’
Andrew Tate bars women to leave his house in old clip: 'you don't go nowhere'

Andrew Tate bars women to leave his house in old clip: 'you don't go nowhere'
Prince William leaves Prince Harry ‘alarmed’ for THIS reason

Prince William leaves Prince Harry ‘alarmed’ for THIS reason