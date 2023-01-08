Kourtney Kardashian does boxer sit-up ‘almost a year after last IVF attempt’

Kourtney Kardashian recently gave fans a sneak peek into her tough work out after gaining her ‘energy’ back.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 43-year-old reality star posted a video of working out as she shared: “mornings with @donamatrixtraining almost a year after last IVF attempt, energy finally back.”

Last year in October, Kourtney revealed that she and her hubby Travis Barker are “done with IVF” now.

She said: “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.'”

“So I felt a little bit pushed,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added.

Kourtney went on to add that she and Barker are now hoping that “God blesses [them] with a baby” after stopping IVF.