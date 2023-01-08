Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

Sharelle Rosado got engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson on Saturday evening and shares about how he went on his one knee in front of his family and friends and proposed to her for marriage, as reported by People.

Chad gave his fiance a gorgeous oval cut, 7 1/2 carat engagement ring in Miami on Saturday. Rosado says about the engagement that it was a beautiful moment and it is the next step on their beautiful journey together.

Rosado said, "I'm honestly shocked! I'm at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me."

She further added, "Chad must have kept this completely a secret because I had no idea! He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing. Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot."

Rosado further revealed that they have thought of the Bahamas as a destination for their wedding.