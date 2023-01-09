Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday

Zoya Akhtar calls Farhan Akhtar her 'favboy'

On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar’s 49th birthday, Sister Zoya Akhtar dropped an unseen childhood picture of him.

Zoya showered her love on Instagram by sharing a picture and writing an adorable little caption along with it. She wrote: “Birthday Boy. I (heart emoji) you more each year. #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness @faroutakhtar."

As soon as the Zindagi Na Milegi director dropped the cute post, Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar commented, wrote: “the cutest” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his love by dropping a red hear emoji.



The Rock On actor’s fans also commented and wished him a happy birthday. One of the fans wrote: “Happy birthday sir. Allah bless you and your family. Another fan wrote: “Farhan Akhtar happy birthday.”

Another social media user wrote: “Love you Farhaan! Your music and movies have given me the best memories of my lifetime and every time I listen to one of your songs, I'm transported into the happier times. Thank you for that refuge. Have the happiest birthday sunshine! “

As per NDTV, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are children of a legendary lyricist/writer Javed Akhtar from his first wife Honey Irani.