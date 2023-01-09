 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Zoya Akhtar calls Farhan Akhtar her favboy
Zoya Akhtar calls Farhan Akhtar her 'favboy'

On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar’s 49th birthday, Sister Zoya Akhtar dropped an unseen childhood picture of him.

Zoya showered her love on Instagram by sharing a picture and writing an adorable little caption along with it. She wrote: “Birthday Boy. I (heart emoji) you more each year. #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness @faroutakhtar."

As soon as the Zindagi Na Milegi director dropped the cute post, Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar commented, wrote: “the cutest” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his love by dropping a red hear emoji.

The Rock On actor’s fans also commented and wished him a happy birthday. One of the fans wrote: “Happy birthday sir. Allah bless you and your family. Another fan wrote: “Farhan Akhtar happy birthday.”

Another social media user wrote: “Love you Farhaan! Your music and movies have given me the best memories of my lifetime and every time I listen to one of your songs, I'm transported into the happier times. Thank you for that refuge. Have the happiest birthday sunshine! “

As per NDTV, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are children of a legendary lyricist/writer Javed Akhtar from his first wife Honey Irani. 

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: WATCH

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Trailer dropping tomorrow

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Trailer dropping tomorrow
Sonu Nigam responds to 'Bollywood Boycott Movement'

Sonu Nigam responds to 'Bollywood Boycott Movement'
Siddharth Malhotra changes the topic when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra changes the topic when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani
Anushka Ranjan responds to pregnancy rumours through a picture: Take a look

Anushka Ranjan responds to pregnancy rumours through a picture: Take a look
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur visit Alia-Ranbir's home to meet 'Raha'

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur visit Alia-Ranbir's home to meet 'Raha'

Honey Singh appreciates Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave

Honey Singh appreciates Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave
Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are elated to welcome their first child!

Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are elated to welcome their first child!
Bipasha Basu turns 44, says 'this birthday was different but so special'

Bipasha Basu turns 44, says 'this birthday was different but so special'
Siddharth Malhotra calls Rohit Shetty 'A true master' as he resumes shoot despite an injury

Siddharth Malhotra calls Rohit Shetty 'A true master' as he resumes shoot despite an injury
Diljit Dosanjh shares his point of view on 'earning money'

Diljit Dosanjh shares his point of view on 'earning money'
Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans to '5-day Manali trip' all expenses paid

Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans to '5-day Manali trip' all expenses paid