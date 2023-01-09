 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Rian Johnson on creating Mona Lisa stunt

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Rian Johnson on creating Mona Lisa stunt

Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s director Rian Johnson explained how he created a sequence that involves Mona Lisa's painting.

Spoiler: The fiery climax of the film concludes with the Mona Lisa painting burning to ashes

During his conversation with Empire via their Spoiler Special podcast, the director on the movie explained how they were able to put together the replica of the painting knowing that replicas of classical work of arts are actually legally obligated to be destroyed and documented.

“We got a very talented, local Belgrade artist to do a recreation of the Mona Lisa and it was kind of extraordinary having it on set. “

He further explained “I didn’t realize this, but if you get a recreation like this, you have to destroy them when you’re done filming, if it’s a famous work of art.”

“You actually have to document yourself burning the canvas because of the counterfeit market. Daniel was a bit worried that we were ‘killing the puppy’ by upsetting people as we destroyed the Mona Lisa.” He added.

Along with that, Johnson also discussed his love for a similar scene from a surprising source - Mr Bean.

“The scene in Bean where he destroys ‘Whistler’s Mother’ is one of the funniest scenes in cinematic history, so I figured we’d get away with this. That scene is so good.” He told.

Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery is the sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, with Daniel Craig in the titular role, reprising his character as master detective Benoit Blanc.

He takes on a new case revolving around tech billionaire Miles Bron played by Edward Norton and his closest friends.

The movie was debuted on the streaming platform Netflix on September 10, 2022.

