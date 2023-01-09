 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry believes Meghan Markle ‘never accused’ Firm of racism

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry defends Meghan Markle saying, she ‘never accused’ the Royal Family of racism.

This conversation began once ITV’s Tom Bradby asked the Duke about racism allegations and whether Meghan Markle branded the Royal Family racist.

Prince Harry replied rather quickly with a simple ‘No’ because, “The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?”

Mr Bradby on the other hand had other thoughts on the matter and quizzed the Duke once more, asking, “She said there were troubling comments about Archie's skin color. Wouldn't you describe that as essentially racist?”

“The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different.”

“Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

