 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to 'attack late Queen, Charles' in rumoured memoir?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to attack the late Queen Elizabeth and even King Charles in her own rumoured tell-all book, as per a royal expert.

Days after Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare leaked days before its January 10 release date and made headlines with its attacks on the Royal Family, royal author Tom Bower has claimed that Harry’s wife Meghan could have more ammunition up her sleeve.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Bower said: “I predicted that Meghan would release a book a year ago. This will be the next stage. She’ll attack the late Queen, Camilla and Charles. Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do.”

He went on to further claim: “The war will never end. They started with the Oprah Winfrey interview and they haven’t stopped. It will carry on for a long time to come.”

Bower’s comments come amid reports that Meghan Markle is planning to pen and release a memoir of her own after her husband Prince Harry’s book Spare is released. 

