Monday Jan 09 2023
Prince Harry’s ex-pals planning tell-all to support Prince William?

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry’s former friends may be planning to take sides in his feud with older brother Prince William, with a royal expert claiming that they might pen their own tell-all.

The Duke of Sussex has made headlines in the past weeks after his memoir Spare leaked ahead of its official release date, with its bombshell claims taking the internet by storm. He also sat down for two different interviews to promote the book.

Commenting on the latest royal drama, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The Daily Star: “Harry is just trying to put it all out there so that no one has anything to hold over his head in the future.”

“That being said, it is rumoured that former friends of the duke are contemplating their own tell-all interviews featuring omissions from Harry to retaliate because William cannot,” she then claimed.

This comes after several of Prince Harry’s ex-pals told The Sunday Times that his claims against the Royal Family are ‘bollocks’, with one friend even saying: “Loyalty works both ways.”

It is pertinent to mention that in one of his most incendiary claims, Prince Harry said that Prince William physically attacked him in 2019 over an argument over Meghan Markle. 

