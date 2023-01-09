 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Kylie Jenner flaunts her natural beauty as she ditches her glam makeup routine

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Kylie Jenner, once again, surprises fans with her gorgeous look. The reality TV star has dropped jaws as she showed her makeup-free, natural skin texture in her new video.

The Kardashians star, in her latest video, shared on TikTok, explained why she has ditched her makeup routine

Kylie’s latest video comes amid reports that she has split from boyfriend Travis Scott. In the video, the 25-year-old appeared sweaty from a workout as she spoke to the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned workout wear and kept her dark hair in a pulled back style.

In the two-minute video, the mum-of-four discussed why she now opts for more of a minimal makeup look whilst explaining that she had been running errands and hadn't yet taken a shower.

"I've been running around all day,” Kylie said, "I need to wash my hair."

She then went on to show how she uses three core products from pal Hailey Bieber's cosmetics line Rhode Skin. "All you really need is some blush and some gloss," the model said.

Kylie celebrated New Year’s Eve with her sister Kendall Jenner and their friends Hailey and Justin Bieber in Aspen.

