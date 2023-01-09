 
entertainment
Kelly Rizzo remembers her late husband Bob Saget 1 year after his death

Kelly Rizzo remembered her late husband Bob Saget on his first death anniversary as she wrote about her life without Bob, according to People.

Kelly wrote, "First and foremost I want to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of love and support over this past year."

She further added, "Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and do everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people."

Kelly wrote about Bob's daughters, "The most comfort I have received is from Bob's daughters. I can't imagine not having each other through this painful journey. They are true miracles and angels and the gratitude I have that we have each other is immeasurable."

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on January 9, 2022.

