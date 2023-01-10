 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan confirmed as host for second year

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan confirmed as host for second year
BRIT Awards 2023: Mo Gilligan confirmed as host for second year 

Mo Gilligan is all set to return as host of the Brit Awards 2023, it was confirmed today. The British comedian, 34, will present the ceremony at the O2 Arena on 11 February.

Mo, who hosted the star-studded event last year, was announced as BRIT host on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's list of 2023 nominations.

Following the announcement, the That’s My Jam star wrote, “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life.”

“I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go,” he said.

On Twitter, Mo teased his return to the award show. He posted a picture alongside his tweet, “Your host for @BRITs 2023 11th February at @TheO2”

The 2023 BRIT Awards nominations will be announced later this week, via an exclusive live stream on the official BRITs channels.

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Yeoh opens up about ageing in Hollywood: ‘age over ability’

Michelle Yeoh opens up about ageing in Hollywood: ‘age over ability’
Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter

Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter
The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'

The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'

Timothée Chalamet's agent reveals he 'hasn’t auditioned for anything'

Timothée Chalamet's agent reveals he 'hasn’t auditioned for anything'

Austin Butler recalls ‘daunting’ experience of filming ‘Elvis’ during COVID lockdown

Austin Butler recalls ‘daunting’ experience of filming ‘Elvis’ during COVID lockdown
Netflix drops riveting trailer for upcoming ‘You’ Season 4, Part 1

Netflix drops riveting trailer for upcoming ‘You’ Season 4, Part 1
Victoria Beckham faces record business loss of £66 million

Victoria Beckham faces record business loss of £66 million

Prince Harry drinks during interview with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry drinks during interview with Stephen Colbert
Tom Hanks gushes over working with son Truman: 'It's special'

Tom Hanks gushes over working with son Truman: 'It's special'
Anna Kendrick gets candid about relationship with dad before his death

Anna Kendrick gets candid about relationship with dad before his death
Prince Harry’s ex-flame takes a dig at Meghan Markle amid ‘Spare’ release

Prince Harry’s ex-flame takes a dig at Meghan Markle amid ‘Spare’ release
Hugh Jackman insists never took steroids to play 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman insists never took steroids to play 'Wolverine'