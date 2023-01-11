 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Prince Harry admits Archie, Lili have ‘relationship’ with ‘some’ Royal Family members

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about his desire for children to mingle with blood relatives.

The Duke of Sussex, who shares Archie and Lili with Meghan Markle, says that he wants his kids to have a nurturing relationship with the Royals.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Harry notes.

This comes months after Princess Eugenie visited the Sussexes in California alongside her husband.

In his highly-anticipated memoir, Harry adds: "I want people to read my memoir and come to their own conclusions—I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life—the good, the bad and everything in between."

