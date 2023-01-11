 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Brendan Fraser fans boycott star-studded Golden Globes 2023

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Brendan Fraser fans boycott star-studded Golden Globes 2023
Brendan Fraser fans boycott star-studded Golden Globes 2023

Brendan Fraser fans boycotted the 2023 Golden Globes after The Whale star opted out of attending the ceremony due to sexual harassment.

According to Daily Mail, The Mummy star was nominated for The Best Actor category. However, the 54-year-old confirmed in November that he would 'not participate' in the Los Angeles-based event due to his history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Fraser accused former president Philip Berk of groping him at a 2003 Beverly Hills luncheon in 2018, which the latter denied.

However, the actor's fans chose to stand in solidarity with him by refusing to tune in to the NBC broadcast.

One passionate fan tweeted, 'If you care about Brendan Fraser, you'll boycott the Golden Globes.'

Another added, 'By the way, if you care about Brendan Fraser and the unnamed hundreds of others who were assaulted, then you should boycott the golden globes.

'Can't claim to support him and then support the very organization that robbed his career from him in the first place.'

'Excited to not watch the golden globes tonight and support Brendan Fraser instead,' one Twitter user added.

Another stated, 'In honor and respect for Brendan Fraser, I won't be watching the Golden Globes...'

'We will be watching the mummy starring Brendan Fraser instead of the #GoldenGlobes,' one film fan revealed online.

Fraser told GQ last year about his decision to stay away from the event: 'I have more history than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate…

'It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.'

It is pertinent to mention that HFPA ex-president Phil Berk was fired for his resistance to BLM in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report
Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'
‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours

‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours
Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career

Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career
Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked
Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'

Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'
Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest

Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest
'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial

'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial
Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’

Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’
Stephanie McMahon steps down as chief of WWE

Stephanie McMahon steps down as chief of WWE