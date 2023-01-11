 
Golden Globe: Abbot Elementary's Quinta Brunson gives shoutout to Brad Pitt

Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson recently addressed all those celebrities at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, who inspired her during her career, including Brad Pitt as well.

While receiving the Golden Globe for best comedy series on Tuesday, Brunson delivered her acceptance speech in which she thanked everyone for the award.

“I created this show because I love comedy. There are so many people in the room tonight who are the reason why I'm here today,” revealed the 33-year-old.

Sharing details, Brunson pointed out, “Henry Winkler you're one of the reasons I'm here today because of watching you. Bob Odenkirk, I know you're in your drama bed now but Mr. Show made me want to make television.”

Other than Winkler and Odenkirk, Brunson also mentioned the name of Seth Rogen, stating, “I know you're probably high, but from the heart, everything that you've ever made, made me want to make comedy. Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh.”

Gushing over Pitt, Brunson remarked, “Hey, Brad Pitt. He's right there.”

Coming back to her speech, the author of She Memes Well: Essays commented, “I'm going to pull it together to say that we made this show because we love comedy and we love tv. This is my cast and I love them. I don't know where I'd be without them. We get to make this show for everyone.”

“During a very tough time in this country, I'm happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh,” she concluded.

Besides Abbot Elementary, other series that were nominated in this category, comprised The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday.

