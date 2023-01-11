 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Jhanak Shukla talks about why she said goodbye to acting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Jhanak Shukla reveals the reason why she ‘quit’ acting
Jhanak Shukla reveals the reason why she ‘quit’ acting

Jhanak Shukla, who played a prominent child star role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho quit acting few years ago. In a recent interview, she discussed why she took this decision.

Explaining her decision, she said, "I didn’t quit acting intentionally, it happened on its own. I was a child artiste, but after a point my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting."

She further added, "I was keen on studying further, so I pursued archeology. During the lockdown, I did my MBA and have now decided to go to Ireland to further pursue masters in marketing. I will be travelling before the end of this month. However, in the future if I am offered a really good character in a web show, I may take it up. I don’t want to stop myself from doing anything that interests me. But I don’t want to be a full-time actor."

More From Showbiz:

Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on Raja Adil's claims, 'I expect justice from Judiciary system'

Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on Raja Adil's claims, 'I expect justice from Judiciary system'
Rihanna congratulates team 'RRR' for wining its first Golden Globes Award

Rihanna congratulates team 'RRR' for wining its first Golden Globes Award
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expresses love for daughter as she turns two

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expresses love for daughter as she turns two
Ali Sethi unlocks another achievement as he makes it to 'Coachella'

Ali Sethi unlocks another achievement as he makes it to 'Coachella'
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrap up shoot for upcoming film 'Shehzada': See pics

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrap up shoot for upcoming film 'Shehzada': See pics
Hrithik Roshan talks about upcoming film 'Fighter': 'We are shooting with real fighter jets’

Hrithik Roshan talks about upcoming film 'Fighter': 'We are shooting with real fighter jets’
'RRR' fails to win Best Picture award at Golden Globes 2023

'RRR' fails to win Best Picture award at Golden Globes 2023
Sadia Khan shares post over 'fake news' she's dating Aryan Khan

Sadia Khan shares post over 'fake news' she's dating Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan asks Ram Charan to let him 'touch the Oscar' when 'RRR' wins one

Shah Rukh Khan asks Ram Charan to let him 'touch the Oscar' when 'RRR' wins one
SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' sequel: 'We can't take it forward'

SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' sequel: 'We can't take it forward'
Gauri Khan 'can't stop listening' to THIS track from 'Pathaan': See inside

Gauri Khan 'can't stop listening' to THIS track from 'Pathaan': See inside
'Natu Natu' wins Golden Globes 2023: AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi congratulates team 'RRR'

'Natu Natu' wins Golden Globes 2023: AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi congratulates team 'RRR'