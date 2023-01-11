Jhanak Shukla talks about why she said goodbye to acting

Jhanak Shukla reveals the reason why she ‘quit’ acting

Jhanak Shukla, who played a prominent child star role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho quit acting few years ago. In a recent interview, she discussed why she took this decision.

Explaining her decision, she said, "I didn’t quit acting intentionally, it happened on its own. I was a child artiste, but after a point my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting."

She further added, "I was keen on studying further, so I pursued archeology. During the lockdown, I did my MBA and have now decided to go to Ireland to further pursue masters in marketing. I will be travelling before the end of this month. However, in the future if I am offered a really good character in a web show, I may take it up. I don’t want to stop myself from doing anything that interests me. But I don’t want to be a full-time actor."