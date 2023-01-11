 
world
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Reuters

Explosion outside Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul causes casualties

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Smoke billows out of the building where a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up on January 11, 2023. — Twitter/@MuslimahAqsa
  • Blast hit around 4pm local time. 
  • It took place at busy time of day in heavily fortified area.
  • Some countries have embassies in the area.

KABUL: An explosion occurred outside the foreign affairs ministry in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, causing casualties, a police official said.

The blast hit around 4pm local time (1130 GMT), Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told Reuters. He did not provide details on the number of casualties.

The Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by Daesh militants who have targeted foreigners at certain sites, including the Russian and Pakistani embassies and a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen.

The blast took place at a busy time of day in a heavily fortified area surrounded by checkpoints on a street housing several ministries.

A person in a nearby office who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media described hearing a loud explosion and said they were later evacuated from their building.

Some countries, including Turkey and China, also have embassies in the area.

A spokesperson for the foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

