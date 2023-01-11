 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Chloe Cherry spills why she left adult movie industry following Euphoria success

Chloe Cherry recently dished out details about leaving adult movie industry after the success of her HBO series Euphoria.

During the latest episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low, Cherry said, “I’m just not comfortable with being that actress girl that everyone in the industry is going to, like, treat differently.”

The actress continued, “When I was just a normal person, I was on an even playing field, but now I’m not.”

Elaborating on the downside of being an adult movie star, the 25-year-old revealed that she’s “a shelf life”.

Although the actress has “plenty of time to do it”, Cherry mentioned that she “would rather stop”.

“I could pursue acting well into her 60s, but not the adult movie when I am that old,” commented the actress.

Cherry pointed out that the “television success has changed her perspective”.

“If I were to be put on a scene with somebody the girl or guy like they might be like, ‘it’s Chloe Cherry,’ and I’m just not comfortable with being seen as the celebrity of adult movie stars,” she stated.

In the end, Cherry added, “I make what I made in a year in adult movie, in one day in this industry. So, there’s no point in me just doing work that I don’t have to.”

