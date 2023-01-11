Andrew Tate jailed for being flight risk: Judge

Andrew Tate, who has been in jail since his arrest in December, lost the detention appeal in Romanian court on Tuesday.

The judge cited Tate's wealth as the reason for keeping him in jail while the investigation into him carries on, saying it made him a flight risk.



Tate was arrested with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in December and held in jail for 30 days. They appealed the decision, but their request was denied in court on Wednesday.



Tate and the others now have to remain in detention as Romanian authorities investigate the charges against them, which include sex-trafficking and rape.

Tate's seized luxury cars and other properties could be used to compensate victims if the American-British influencer is convicted, according to the Romanian authorities.