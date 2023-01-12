 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is said to have many errors as readers continue to point out blunders in the book.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex penned that King Henry VI was his “great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.”

Taking to social media, fans noted that the fact is not correct Henry VI only had one son who died at age 17 and never had children of his own.

“Henry VI’s only son, Edward of Westminster, was killed at the Battle of Tewkesbury in 1471, aged 17,” one person tweeted, reported Page Six.

“Henry VI had no other children so how could he be a ‘direct’ ancestor? Prince Harry appears to have been very loosely educated. Maybe Eton owes HM the King a refund on their fees.”

Another wrote, “Prince Harry cannot even fact-check his own family tree given that he remains under the impression he is descendent from King Henry VI, whose son died childless at 17. But sure, let’s all believe Harry fact checks The Crown. That’s believable. ”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Air New Zealand also clapped back at Harry’s claims that he offered to buy his father-in-law a first class from Mexico to the UK on Air New Zealand.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson clarified that the airline has “never operated flights” between Mexico and Great Britain. Moreover, they only offer Business Premier fares and not first class.

