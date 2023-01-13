Sophie Richie steps out in style with fiancé Elliot Grainge at a fashion event

Sophie Richie steps out in style on a fun night out with fiancé Elliot Grainge.

On Wednesday, January 11, Sophie Richie turned up the heat in a brown leather jacket in a night out at celeb hotspot Delilah with fiancé Elliot Grainge.

Sofia's smart leather jacket had a shearling collar for the Midnight in Los Angeles event, completing the look with black trousers, burgundy heels and added a pop of colour to her outfit with a hot pink handbag, according to Daily Mail.

The 24 year old model layered her jacket atop a black high neck shirt, while her Music executive beau, Elliot, 29, cut a casual figure in a cream hoodie and baseball jacket.

The couple posed for pictures together before Sofia chatted to Lauren Ireland and Marianna Hewitt.

Sofia announced her engagement to the music executive in April 2022. The couple had known each other for years before going out romantically.



