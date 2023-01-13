 
pakistan
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

HDT leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman arrested in Gwadar

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman poses with a victory sign outside a court in Gwadar on January 13, 2023. — Twitter/@zalmayzia
Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman poses with a victory sign outside a court in Gwadar on January 13, 2023. — Twitter/@zalmayzia 

  • Rehman taken into custody along with three others.
  • HDT leader apprehended from outside court.
  • Balochistan Bar Council condemns arrest.

Gwadar police Friday arrested Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman outside a court in Balochistan's port city over the killing of a policeman.

A heavy police contingent was present outside the local court, which arrested three others along with Rehman — days after the HDT leader said he would reach Gwadar to surrender before the law enforcers.

The HDT leader is nominated in the first information report (FIR) of the death of the police constable, Yasir — who was killed by unknown assailants on November 27 during a protest.

In a statement, the police said a bullet hit the constable in the neck and he died on the spot. Following this, Balo­chistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove ordered the police to register a case against the HDT leader.

The FIR, in which Rehman and others were nominated, alleged that the HDT leader provoked and incited people at the protest to pelt stones at government vehicles, following which the people threw stones and shattered the windowpanes of a police officer's car.

The protest, in which the unfortunate incidents took place, was part of the HDT's movement that had a wide range of demands and had been going on for the last two months.

The Haq Do Tehreek protesters in Gwadar have been demanding a reduction in the number of check posts, easier border trade and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

In response, the Balochistan Bar Council condemned the arrested and said the HDT leader had to appear before the court to seek interim bail in the case.

"But instead, the Gwadar police forcefully arrested Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman from the court's premises," the bar council said.

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P insists LG polls not possible sans new delimitation

MQM-P insists LG polls not possible sans new delimitation
Pakistan, UAE vow to bolster 'strategic partnership' in joint statement

Pakistan, UAE vow to bolster 'strategic partnership' in joint statement
Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik shine in Forbe's 50 over 50

Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik shine in Forbe's 50 over 50
Sheikh Rashid, nephew acquitted in Masjid-e-Nabawi blasphemy case

Sheikh Rashid, nephew acquitted in Masjid-e-Nabawi blasphemy case
ECP rejects Sindh govt's request, decides to hold Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls on Jan 15

ECP rejects Sindh govt's request, decides to hold Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls on Jan 15
Punjab Governor to decide on CM Elahi's assembly dissolution advice today

Punjab Governor to decide on CM Elahi's assembly dissolution advice today
Explainer: How is interim chief minister appointed?

Explainer: How is interim chief minister appointed?
Altaf Hussain terms MQM merger 'a forced marriage, made for divorce'

Altaf Hussain terms MQM merger 'a forced marriage, made for divorce'
Pakistan set to hold first-ever digitised census in March

Pakistan set to hold first-ever digitised census in March

'Unacceptable': JI, PTI to 'resist' as Sindh postpones LG elections

'Unacceptable': JI, PTI to 'resist' as Sindh postpones LG elections
Sindh puts off local govt polls in Karachi, Hyderabad yet again

Sindh puts off local govt polls in Karachi, Hyderabad yet again
JI calls on govt, army to take action against MQM-P for its 'open threats'

JI calls on govt, army to take action against MQM-P for its 'open threats'