'The Scream' ordered to be developed into a six-part thriller trilogy by a Nordic company

The Scream (Le Cri), based on Nicolas Beuglet’s best-selling trilogy, is all set to be adapted into a six-part epic thriller by Stockholm-based production company Skyverse Nordic.



According to Variety, on January 13, the movie is currently being penned in a writers’ room by a top-level team of French-Swedish creative producers, including Henrik Jansson-Schweizer (The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared; Midnight Sun), Guillaume Lubrano (The Cell) and Nebout.

Creative producer, Nebout told the outlet, "The Scream starts off as a creepy Nordic Noir, but soon morphs into something that’s more epic in terms of genre — and more international — as the action moves from Norway, to Paris and the South Atlantic."

"The narrative mixes conspiracy and chilling adventure with ‘Da Vinci Code vibes.’ But in addition to all that, it’s a story that makes you reflect on the things that really matter like where we come from, where we’re going and how, morally and spiritually, we want to get there," Nebout added.

Beuglet, who has a background in journalism, said that "The Scream is partly inspired by real events, in particular a U.S. research program into mind control conducted by the CIA and FBI between the 1950s and 1970s."

The bone-chilling trilogy opens in a psychiatric hospital in Oslo where a patient is found strangled to death, his mouth left open in a mute scream. Inspector Sarah Gerigen decided to venture in a chilling adventure to solve the murder mystery from Oslo to Paris to the Ascension Islands along with French investigative journalist Christopher Clarence.