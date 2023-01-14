Three police martyred in Peshawar terror attack

Police have arrived at the Sarband police post after terrorists attacked. Photo provided by the reporter

At least three police personnel, including an officer, were martyred during an exchange of gunfire with terrorists who launched an overnight assault at a police station in Peshawar, Geo News reported Saturday.

The terrorists attacked the Sarband police station located in the city's suburban area with hand grenades, leaving DSP Badhbeer Sardar Hussain and his two guards dead and a policeman wounded.

The exchange of firing that started around 1am is still underway. Terrorists are attacking with modern sniper weapons, said a police spokesman.

Police contingents arrived on the spot after the terror attack was reported. The police spokesperson said that the entire area had been cordoned off.

Additional police contingents and armoured personnel carriers have arrived at the flashpoint.



It is a developing story. More to follow...