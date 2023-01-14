 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Prince Harry watched ‘archenemy’ Prince William and ‘wanted to go home’

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry is recalling how he wanted to leave England after looking at Prince William at grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duke of Sussex in his book narrates how his feelings changed after looking at his elder brother after months.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him,” Harry writes in this book.

“Perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail,: he continued.

He went on to note William’s “familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me” as well as his brother’s “alarming” baldness dubbed more “advanced than mine.”

Harry also noted that William resemblance to mother, Princess Diana, had “faded.”

“My dear brother, my archenemy, how did we come to this?” he concluded. “I felt overwhelming tiredness. I wanted to go home.”

