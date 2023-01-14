Austin Butler honours Lisa Marie Presley after her ‘tragic and unexpected’ death

Austin Butler paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death at 54 on January 12, 2023, two days after he accepted an award for Elvis.

“My heart is completely shattered for [her children] Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement shared with E! News.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. “Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, suffered a full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, and was transported to a hospital where she later died, via HollywoodLife.

The news came just two days after Lisa Marie and her mother were seen attending the Golden Globe award, where Butler, 31, accepted the award for his uncanny portrayal of Elvis in the highly acclaimed Elvis biopic last year.

In his acceptance speech, Butler gave credit to Lisa Marie and her mother for their kindness. “I also want to thank our incredible producers, and Warner Brothers, and the Presley family, thank you guys,” he said. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

At this point, both women had a heart-warming response to Austin’s touching speech, with Lisa Marie placing her hands over her mouth and heart and Priscilla placing her hands on her heart.