'Transformers' director Michael Bay denies charges of animal abuse

Transformers director Michael Bay has been charged with allegations of animal abuse after the death of a pigeon during 6 Underground.

After giving multiple hit movies such as Bad Boys, Armageddon, Bay has become very popular as a Hollywood director.

Bay earned the attention of Italian police, after the reports emerged regarding the killing of a pigeon on the set of 6 Underground, it was alleged that the bird was killed during the production of the film.

6 Underground is produced by Netflix and starring Ryan Reynolds, allegedly became the reason of the death of a homing pigeon after being hit by a dolly.

Law enforcement official intervened to investigate the alleged killing, as pigeons are a protected species in Italy.

Although, during a previous interview with The Wrap, Bay made it clear that he expects that the charges will be thrown out, as he claims they are entirely unfounded.

“We have clear video evidence. A multitude of witnesses, and safety officers that exonerates us from these claims. And disproves their one paparazzi photo — which gives a false story. There is an ongoing court case, so I cannot get into the specifics, but I am confident we will prevail when I have my day in court.”

He also noted, “I was offered by the Italian authorities a chance to settle this matter by paying a small fine, but I declined to do so because I would not plead guilty to having harmed an animal.”