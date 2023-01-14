 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Kanye West has been making headlines since it was reported that the rapper got married to Bianca Censori in a surprise wedding.

The Sun however reported that the 28-year-old architect was always been a fan of the controversial rapper.

The Yeezy architect and a friend Irene Papas launched their brand Nylons Jewellery in 2013 when she was still studying at the University of Melbourne.

As noted by the outlet, Bianca dropped a signal of being a fan of Kanye West by dedicating a jewellery piece to his track.

She named gold Swarovski crystals and covered in nylon mesh bracelet as “Gold Digger Bracelet”.

Kanye West wife Bianca had eyes the rapper 10 years before marriage?

The name of the bracelet could be an apparent reference to Kanye’s 2005 hit song Gold Digger featuring Jamie Foxx.

