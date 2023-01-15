 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert Downey Jr. transforms in multiple roles for ‘The Sympathizer’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Robert Downey Jr is completely unrecognisable in newly-released photos from the set of his upcoming series, The Sympathizer.

In images exclusively obtained by Page Six on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the award-winning actor, 57, was seen with his hair completely shaved off, while wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue sweats and a white T-shirt.

The pictures were originally taken a day before, on Friday, when the cast and crew were on their break from filming to grab lunch on set.

The bald look, however, was not the only makeover that Downey had while making the show, according to the photos. The Iron Man actor was also seen walking around the set shirtless, with a medium-length brunette hairstyle and visible chest hair and RDJ appeared to have lost some weight seeing as his rib cage was visible, per the outlet.

Robert Downey Jr. transforms in multiple roles for ‘The Sympathizer’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sherlock Holmes star will be playing an up-and-coming congressman from Orange County, Calif., a CIA officer and the director of a movie in the HBO drama.

The Sympathizer centres around a half-French, half-Vietnamese man who served as a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War, per IMDB. The project is based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

More From Entertainment:

Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival

Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival
Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Russell Crowe remembers Lisa Marie Presley, ‘way too young' to die at 54’

Russell Crowe remembers Lisa Marie Presley, ‘way too young' to die at 54’
Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral

Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral
Britney Spears seemingly breaks her silence on ‘manic meltdown’

Britney Spears seemingly breaks her silence on ‘manic meltdown’
Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk

Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk
Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan reconnect at ‘Indiana Jones’ red carpet

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan reconnect at ‘Indiana Jones’ red carpet
Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series

Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series

Selena Gomez laughs off body shaming comments after Golden Globes 2023

Selena Gomez laughs off body shaming comments after Golden Globes 2023
Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Prince Harry needs ‘flexibility on all sides’ from Prince William, King Charles

Prince Harry needs ‘flexibility on all sides’ from Prince William, King Charles