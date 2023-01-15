Robert Downey Jr. transforms in multiple roles for ‘The Sympathizer’

Robert Downey Jr is completely unrecognisable in newly-released photos from the set of his upcoming series, The Sympathizer.

In images exclusively obtained by Page Six on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the award-winning actor, 57, was seen with his hair completely shaved off, while wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue sweats and a white T-shirt.

The pictures were originally taken a day before, on Friday, when the cast and crew were on their break from filming to grab lunch on set.

The bald look, however, was not the only makeover that Downey had while making the show, according to the photos. The Iron Man actor was also seen walking around the set shirtless, with a medium-length brunette hairstyle and visible chest hair and RDJ appeared to have lost some weight seeing as his rib cage was visible, per the outlet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sherlock Holmes star will be playing an up-and-coming congressman from Orange County, Calif., a CIA officer and the director of a movie in the HBO drama.

The Sympathizer centres around a half-French, half-Vietnamese man who served as a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War, per IMDB. The project is based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.