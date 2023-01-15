 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral
Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral

Khloe Kardashian, her sister Kim Kardashian and mum Kris Jenner attended Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral on Saturday in Toronto.

Tristan and Khloe rushed to Canada on a private plane when the basketball player’s mother Andrew suddenly passed away from a cardiac arrest on January 5.

The couple, who shares two children, parted ways in June 2021 but have maintained a friendly relationship since then.

As per Daily Mail, the NBA star was spotted wearing a black turtleneck under a plain black suit at the funeral held at Last Days Pentecostal Ministries.

An insider spilt the beans to People that Tristan’s ex Khloe, Kim and Kris were among his friends who shared their condolences.

Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral

“They all want to be there for Tristan,” the source shared. “He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Russell Crowe remembers Lisa Marie Presley, ‘way too young' to die at 54’

Russell Crowe remembers Lisa Marie Presley, ‘way too young' to die at 54’
Britney Spears seemingly breaks her silence on ‘manic meltdown’

Britney Spears seemingly breaks her silence on ‘manic meltdown’
Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk

Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk
Robert Downey Jr. transforms in multiple roles for ‘The Sympathizer’

Robert Downey Jr. transforms in multiple roles for ‘The Sympathizer’
Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan reconnect at ‘Indiana Jones’ red carpet

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan reconnect at ‘Indiana Jones’ red carpet
Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series

Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’
Travis Scott ‘running from commitment’ with Kylie Jenner: Insider

Travis Scott ‘running from commitment’ with Kylie Jenner: Insider