Sunday Jan 15 2023
Andrew Tate's follower defends preaching of toxic masculinity

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Andrew Tate's follower defends preaching of toxic masculinity 

Andrew Tate’s one disciple defended preaching toxic masculinity, reported The Mirror.

The outlet reported that Mathew Hyman shares problematic advice to his followers on Instagram.

The publication reported that Mathew urged men to restrict women from using social media apps.

The publication met his girlfriend who said: “I could be happy as a stay-at-home mum if the relationship was right.”

Mathew told The Mirror: “This generation with its movements like Me Too has produced feminine men who don’t know how to be a male.

“What I’m trying to do is to build confidence, teach the man his true worth and to be his true self.

“Despite all the criticism and hatred thrown towards me, I can’t see how that can be a bad thing.”

Meanwhile, the investigation in the sexual assault and human trafficking charges against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate continues. The Romanian authorities have recently taken Andrew’s luxurious cars into the custody.

