 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski left Eric Andre amazed with her breathtaking look as she shared new photos on social media.

Posing up in a revealing white peekaboo blouse that showcased her jaw-dropping figure the 31-year-impressively flaunted her taut midriff.

Gathering her silky brown locks up into a stylish updo, the I Feel Pretty actress accentuated her beautiful features with minimal makeup.

Comedian Eric Andre, whom Emily was recently spotted enjoying a dinner date with, leaped into her comments with a heart eyes emoji.

Exactly one week ago Emily and Eric were spotted with their arms around each other as they emerged smiling from a New York City restaurant.

Emily has been on a dating spree she left her smoldering husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year under a cloud of rumors that he was unfaithful to her.

Over the past few months, Emily has run around with the dashing DJ Orazio Rispo, Saturday Night Live lothario Pete Davidson and comedian Jack Greer.


