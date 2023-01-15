Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps

Demi Sims was a vision of classic glamour as she enjoyed a Saturday night out in London with her sister Frankie at the South American restaurant Inca.

The former TOWIE star, 26, dropped jaws in a high-waisted denim miniskirt featuring colourful strings while donning a green bustier and neon yellow boots.

It marks the first time sisters have been pictured since returning to London after moving to LA to shoot their OnlyFans series, House Of Sims.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Frankie flashed her cleavage in a plunging black minidress and added inches to her enviable frame with a pair of light brown suede boots.

Just a day earlier, Demi surprised fans by getting a small love heart inked onto her cheek, however, it was nowhere to be seen during her most recent outing.

Sharing a glimpse into the trip with her 573K Instagram followers, Demi shared a mirror snap before going as she penned: 'Tattoo time'.