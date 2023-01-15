 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps
Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps

Demi Sims was a vision of classic glamour as she enjoyed a Saturday night out in London with her sister Frankie at the South American restaurant Inca.

The former TOWIE star, 26, dropped jaws in a high-waisted denim miniskirt featuring colourful strings while donning a green bustier and neon yellow boots.

It marks the first time sisters have been pictured since returning to London after moving to LA to shoot their OnlyFans series, House Of Sims.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Frankie flashed her cleavage in a plunging black minidress and added inches to her enviable frame with a pair of light brown suede boots.

Just a day earlier, Demi surprised fans by getting a small love heart inked onto her cheek, however, it was nowhere to be seen during her most recent outing.

Sharing a glimpse into the trip with her 573K Instagram followers, Demi shared a mirror snap before going as she penned: 'Tattoo time'. 

More From Entertainment:

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley
Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York
'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement

Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row
Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation
Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him

Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin
Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps

Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps
King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move

King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move
Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family