Monday Jan 16 2023
Christina Hall doesn't want daughter Taylor doesn't want her to follow in her footsteps

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Christina Hall talked about her 12-year-old daughter Taylor in a recent interview and said that she doesn't want her to follow in her mother's footsteps as she has developed similar talents and interests in home design, according to Fox News.

Christina added that Taylor is a 'natural' and that she is very good at design as well as on camera; however, she doesn't want her to pursue a career on camera any time soon.

Christina said, "Taylor is just a natural. She's actually really good at design, and she's really good on camera. It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while."

Christina also added about her children making appearances in her new series, Christina in the Country, "They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month. I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them."

Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa.

