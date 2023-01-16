Amy Robach gushes over hubby T.J. Holmes in Insta post

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's affair send shockwaves throughout the media industry, leading the pair to keep a low profile.

However, the former host of GMA3 took to her now-deactivated Instagram to share pictures of hubby T.J. Holmes.

Robach posted pictures to pay tribute to Holmes after their marathon running in New York City.

"4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"





Meanwhile, the hosts of Good Morning America are reportedly out of the show, as ABC showed a red flag to them after an internal investigation.

Amy was wedded to Andrew Shue for 12 long years before her romance scandal exploded in public. At the same time, Holmes was equally 12 years-long married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig.



