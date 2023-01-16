 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach gushes over hubby T.J. Holmes in Insta post

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Amy Robach gushes over hubby T.J. Holmes in Insta post

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's affair send shockwaves throughout the media industry, leading the pair to keep a low profile.

However, the former host of GMA3 took to her now-deactivated Instagram to share pictures of hubby T.J. Holmes.

Robach posted pictures to pay tribute to Holmes after their marathon running in New York City.

"4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"


Meanwhile, the hosts of Good Morning America are reportedly out of the show, as ABC showed a red flag to them after an internal investigation.

Amy was wedded to Andrew Shue for 12 long years before her romance scandal exploded in public. At the same time, Holmes was equally 12 years-long married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles dealing with Prince Harry via his lawyers: report

King Charles dealing with Prince Harry via his lawyers: report
Britney Spears addresses 'manic meltdown' at restaurant, ‘watching my every move’

Britney Spears addresses 'manic meltdown' at restaurant, ‘watching my every move’
Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards

Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards
Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori was 'Quiet, Normal Girl,' close pal

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori was 'Quiet, Normal Girl,' close pal
Paul Dooley talks being apart from kids as he played beloved movie dad

Paul Dooley talks being apart from kids as he played beloved movie dad
Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’
King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral

King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral