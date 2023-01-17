Amazing WhatsApp tricks for daily use

An undated image of the WhatsApp logo. — AFP

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been introducing newer features and making the application's usage easy for its users.

Despite billions of people using the messaging app, several users are still unaware that WhatsApp has a few tricks up its sleeves that come in handy while texting.

Here are some amazing tricks:

To italicise text:

Users can use underscore ( _ ) at the start and at the end of the text to italicise their text.



Trick 1. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Bold fonts:



The users can add an asterisk (*) on both sides of the text in order to bold the text that they want to highlight.

Trick 2. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Monospace font:



For the monospace texts, users can add three (```) backticks at the beginning and at the end of the text.

Trick 3. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Strikethrough font:



To make the text strikethrough, add a tilde (~) on both sides.

Trick 4. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Combined font:



The users can make the same text bold, or italic and change its font strikethrough. For that, they can use asterisk, tilde, and underscore at the beginning and end of the text.

Trick 5. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig



