 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
TDTech desk

Amazing WhatsApp tricks for daily use

By
TDTech desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

An undated image of the WhatsApp logo. — AFP
An undated image of the WhatsApp logo. — AFP

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been introducing newer features and making the application's usage easy for its users.

Despite billions of people using the messaging app, several users are still unaware that WhatsApp has a few tricks up its sleeves that come in handy while texting.

Here are some amazing tricks:

To italicise text: 

Users can use underscore ( _ ) at the start and at the end of the text to italicise their text. 

Trick 1. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig
Trick 1. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Bold fonts: 

The users can add an asterisk (*) on both sides of the text in order to bold the text that they want to highlight. 

Trick 2. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig
Trick 2. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Monospace font: 

For the monospace texts, users can add three (```) backticks at the beginning and at the end of the text.

Trick 3. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig
Trick 3. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Strikethrough font: 

To make the text strikethrough, add a tilde (~) on both sides.

Trick 4. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig
Trick 4. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig

Combined font: 

The users can make the same text bold, or italic and change its font strikethrough. For that, they can use asterisk, tilde, and underscore at the beginning and end of the text.

Trick 5. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig
Trick 5. — Instagram/genuine.knowledge.ig


More From Sci-Tech:

This new way to refrigerate has zero global warming potential

This new way to refrigerate has zero global warming potential
Would you have burgers made of insect meat?

Would you have burgers made of insect meat?
WATCH: Star gets eaten up by 'hungry' black hole to become a doughnut

WATCH: Star gets eaten up by 'hungry' black hole to become a doughnut
Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet
Scientists 'reverse ageing' in mice hoping humans could do the same one day

Scientists 'reverse ageing' in mice hoping humans could do the same one day
Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy's most-distant stars

Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy's most-distant stars
WhatsApp allows users to block someone right within notifications

WhatsApp allows users to block someone right within notifications

Hate speech on Twitter has 'reduced'

Hate speech on Twitter has 'reduced'
Twitter rolls out new feature in bid for 'much larger UI overhaul'

Twitter rolls out new feature in bid for 'much larger UI overhaul'
Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender

Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender
Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT owner

Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT owner
Britain's groundbreaking satellite launch ends in failure

Britain's groundbreaking satellite launch ends in failure