Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry admits he felt the presence of mother, Princess Diana, on the day of grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare' notes that he could see his mother clearly and heard her voice as he joined family after a year.

He begins: "I missed my mother every day, but that day, on the verge of that nerveracking rendezvous at Frogmore, I found myself longing for her, and I couldn’t say just why. Like so much about her, it was hard to put into words.

"The most recognizable woman on the planet, one of the most beloved, my mother was simply indescribable, that was the plain truth. And yet…how could someone so far beyond everyday language remain so real, so palpably present, so exquisitely vivid in my mind?

He continues: "How was it possible that I could see her, clear as the swan skimming towards me on that indigo lake? How could I hear her laughter, loud as the songbirds in the bare trees—still? There was so much I didn’t remember, because I was so young when she died, but the greater miracle was all that I did. Her devastating smile, her vulnerable eyes, herchildlike love of movies and music and clothes and sweets—and us. Oh how she loved my brother and me. Obsessively, she once confessed to an interviewer."

Harry's memoir is now out on shelves.