Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son making artwork under the pseudonym ‘Embtto’

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt son Pax Jolie-Pitt is ditching his famous parents' name to create his mark in the world of art.

The 19-year-old is reportedly creating art under the pseudonym ‘Embtto’ and will soon be showcasing his skills at a gallery in Tel Aviv, Israel.

According to report by Page Six, the young artist’s pieces use a “digital and mixed media process” and his artwork has been described as “abstract.”

Pax has previously worked behind-the-scenes with the Maleficent star on her films including Without Blood and First They Killed My Father.

Talking about her son’s work on her upcoming film starring Salma Hayek, Angelina told People Magazine, “[He] worked hard.”

“We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural,” the Hollywood diva explained.

Angelina and Brad adopted Pax in 2007. The exes are also parents to Maddox, 21, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vienne, 14. 

