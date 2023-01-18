Pro-Kanye West article invites death threats to Tulane pupil

Kanye West has hit the list of most disliked personalities of many from his hateful remarks in 2022.



However, things turned ugly when Sarah Ma, a Tulane University junior, wrote an article defending the polarized rapper.

The university received widespread condemnation for the piece and a barrage of hateful comments, including death threats.

During an interview with WGNO, the Ma, however, remained unapologetic.

"If I were given the chance to do this again, I would still publish the same article."

"My article addresses a series of actions that Ye has been 'canceled' for," said Ma.

In the article 'Ye Did Nothing Wrong,' the Ma addressed a series of disgraced rapper controversies related to wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt. Tweeting anti-Semitic posts, "I'm going death con 3 on Jewish people," and expressing love for Hitler.

"My goal of the article was basically to explain his reasoning and his arguments for why he committed those actions and offer some context," said Ma.

The article drew a strong reaction from social media users. Calls sharpened of her expulsion, and many sickened from her views.

During the tense environment, Ma was forced to leave the state, calling threats to her life.

However, some defended the student's freedom of expression and urged her to stand her ground.

"I don't think my article has any hate speech or has any bias or discrimination toward any racial or ethnic group," Ma added.

She has also been in contact with Tulane's Dean of Students. "She has advised me to stay off campus," said Ma.

Amid fury, Ma has not been expelled or suspended from the university.