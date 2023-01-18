 
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Jenna Johnson shares a glimpse at newborn son with Val Chmerkovskiy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Jenna Johnson shares a glimpse at newborn son with Val Chmerkovskiy: My Heart Is Forever His

Jenna Johnson gave a peek at her newborn son on Instagram by sharing a heartwarming post.

On January 17, Dancing with the Stars alum, Jenna Johnson, shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram feed.

According to People, the post featured a close-up picture of the newborn with the back of his head and ear facing the camera, and the newborn is holding onto Johnson's finger as she cradles the baby on her chest,

Johnson captioned the post, "One week with my little love. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… 'You don't know what love is until you have your own child.' My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it."

She further wrote that will share more snaps when she and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ready, but for the time being she is "trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can."

Johnson, 28, gave birth to a baby boy on January  10. Although the couple has kept the baby's name under wraps, the eagle-eyed Ezra Sosa, a Dancing with the Stars alum, noticed a necklace around Johnson's neck with the letter "R."

She, then, commented, "R [with seven pairs of peeking eye emojis]."



