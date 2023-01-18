 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Anne hosts first investiture ceremony of 2023 at Palace

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Prince Anne hosts first investiture ceremony of 2023 at Palace

Princess Anne does not seem to take rest from her official duties as she hosted the investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The royal family shared the news on Twitter as they wrote: "The first Investiture Ceremonies of 2023 have taken place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Congratulations to everyone who received their Honour from The Princess Royal today - we look forward to welcoming many more recipients throughout the year."

The Princess Royal met GB's curling team - who won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Anne rocked military dress as she honoured Scotish curlers, Mili Smith, Victoria Drummond, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and coach David Murdoch. 

Earlier, in a rare display of public affection, Princess Anne was seen embracing Constantine's heartbroken widow, Anne-Marie, at the funeral service.

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter and King Charles III's sister Anne has been stacking up her royal engagements without rest in 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson reveals 'the only time I was ever truly in love' was in relationship with Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson reveals 'the only time I was ever truly in love' was in relationship with Tommy Lee
Paulina Porizkova remembers first awkward dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek

Paulina Porizkova remembers first awkward dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek
BIGBANG Taeyang teases another BTS collaboration: Find out the member's name

BIGBANG Taeyang teases another BTS collaboration: Find out the member's name
Emma Roberts sends temperatures soaring as she dons red sheer gown

Emma Roberts sends temperatures soaring as she dons red sheer gown
Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan's narrative as couple's popularity drops further

Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan's narrative as couple's popularity drops further
Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep

Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep
Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail 'Babylon': 'We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers'

Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail 'Babylon': 'We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers'
Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field

Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field
Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful

Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful
Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson

Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson
Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'

Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'
Kate Middleton ‘sick to her stomach’ over Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks

Kate Middleton ‘sick to her stomach’ over Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks