Prince Anne hosts first investiture ceremony of 2023 at Palace

Princess Anne does not seem to take rest from her official duties as she hosted the investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.



The royal family shared the news on Twitter as they wrote: "The first Investiture Ceremonies of 2023 have taken place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Congratulations to everyone who received their Honour from The Princess Royal today - we look forward to welcoming many more recipients throughout the year."

The Princess Royal met GB's curling team - who won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Anne rocked military dress as she honoured Scotish curlers, Mili Smith, Victoria Drummond, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and coach David Murdoch.



Earlier, in a rare display of public affection, Princess Anne was seen embracing Constantine's heartbroken widow, Anne-Marie, at the funeral service.

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter and King Charles III's sister Anne has been stacking up her royal engagements without rest in 2023.