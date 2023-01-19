 
Thursday Jan 19 2023
Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

A cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana has been bought by but Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ.

Citing auction sources, the celebrity website reported that Kim paid  $197,453 for the iconic jewelry and memorabilia.

The rare diamond-encrusted necklace, which went for auction on Wednesday at Sotheby's, is known as the Attalah Cross.

 Diana famously wore it in 1987 at a London charity gala paired with a purple-tinged outfit.

The TMZ reported that the Garrard jewelry company let Diana borrow the piece for the event.


