Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

A cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana has been bought by but Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ.

Citing auction sources, the celebrity website reported that Kim paid $197,453 for the iconic jewelry and memorabilia.

The rare diamond-encrusted necklace, which went for auction on Wednesday at Sotheby's, is known as the Attalah Cross.

Diana famously wore it in 1987 at a London charity gala paired with a purple-tinged outfit.

The TMZ reported that the Garrard jewelry company let Diana borrow the piece for the event.



