Queen Consort Camilla ‘uneasy’ appearance raises eyebrows after Prince Harry book

Queen Consort Camilla’s public appearance after Prince Harry’s bombshell book Spare raised the eyebrows of experts as it reflected ‘uneasy’ in her body language.

Camilla Parker Bowles visited the University of Aberdeen’s science labs as a first public appearance since Prince Harry released his memoir.

Analyzing the body language of the Queen Consort, expert Judi James told The Mirror that Camilla lacked the same “stoic resilience” unlike Prince William and King Charles III.

“Camilla’s body language tends to look ill-at-ease on royal visits when things aren’t going well and under this kind of pressure, with Harry’s book and interviews regurgitating the perception of her as a marriage-wrecker with her eye on the throne, she looks lacking in the kind of stoic resilience that the rest of the firm are set on displaying,” Judi said.

She explained, “Touring science labs in Aberdeen today Camilla seemed to try to produce a look of ‘business as usual’ but there are some telling barrier rituals and some uneasy facial expressions and foot positions that suggest inner unease and awkwardness.”