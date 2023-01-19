Dolly Parton says Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiancée ‘seems like a sweet girl’

Dolly Parton revealed what she really thinks of Billy Ray Cyrus’s new fiancée, Firerose, via Us Magazine.

“Well, we talk. He did my Christmas special, the Mountain Magic Christmas,” Parton, 76, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, while promoting her latest Duncan Hines collaboration. “We got a chance to talk a lot and I got to meet his girlfriend.”

Recalling her first encounter with Firerose, 34, the Jolene crooner expressed that she “seemed like a sweet girl.”

However, Parton added that ever since Billy Ray, 61, has gotten engaged in October 2022, the two haven’t gotten a chance to chat. Although, Parton maintains that they are still close, calling him her “family.”

"I love Billy Ray like I love Miley [Cyrus]. They’re family,” she said of the father-daughter duo. “He’s like a brother to me and she’s like a daughter.”

Dolly, who happens to be Miley’s godmother, has teamed up with both Billy Ray and Miley, 30, for her holiday special, which aired on NBC last month. She then co-hosted Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party with the Wrecking Ball singer to ring in 2023 from Miami.

Billy Ray was previously married to Tish, 55, for 28 years before she and Old Town Road singer initially separated in October 2010. Billy Ray “dropped the divorce filing in March 2011. Two years later, Tish filed her own set of documents to end the duo’s marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2013 that the pair — who tied the knot in 1993 — had reconciled. Their third split, however, appears to be permanent as both Billy Ray and Tish have moved on romantically.

Tish, meanwhile, confirmed her relationship with Dominic Purcell while celebrating Miley’s 30th birthday in November 2022.