Prince Harry featured on Valentine’s cards amid ‘Spare’ popularity

Prince Harry, apart from making headlines, is now featuring on Valentine’s Day cards after a gifting company decided to make the most of his Spare popularity by designing cards based on 2020’s Megxit.



According to Mirror UK, Moonpig, a gifting company, decided to have some harmless fun with Prince Harry’s infamous rift with the royal family by designing a card that reads: “Roses are red violets are blue I'd leave the royal family for you! Happy Valentine's Day.”

The card also features an illustration of Prince Harry’s face to go with the hilarious declaration of love, and is priced from £2.20 at Moonpig’s website; the company is anticipating it to a best-seller just like Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, which is now the fastest-selling memoir of all time.

This comes amid Prince Harry’s media blitz that started ahead of the January 10 release of Spare; the Duke of Sussex sat down for numerous interviews before releasing his book, which included many incendiary claims, ranging from accusations of Prince William hitting him, to King Charles making fun of his paternity.