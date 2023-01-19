 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry featured on Valentine’s cards amid ‘Spare’ popularity

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry, apart from making headlines, is now featuring on Valentine’s Day cards after a gifting company decided to make the most of his Spare popularity by designing cards based on 2020’s Megxit.

According to Mirror UK, Moonpig, a gifting company, decided to have some harmless fun with Prince Harry’s infamous rift with the royal family by designing a card that reads: “Roses are red violets are blue I'd leave the royal family for you! Happy Valentine's Day.”

Prince Harry featured on Valentine’s cards amid ‘Spare’ popularity

The card also features an illustration of Prince Harry’s face to go with the hilarious declaration of love, and is priced from £2.20 at Moonpig’s website; the company is anticipating it to a best-seller just like Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, which is now the fastest-selling memoir of all time.

This comes amid Prince Harry’s media blitz that started ahead of the January 10 release of Spare; the Duke of Sussex sat down for numerous interviews before releasing his book, which included many incendiary claims, ranging from accusations of Prince William hitting him, to King Charles making fun of his paternity. 

More From Entertainment:

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show
Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation
Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read

Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read
Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why

Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why
Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage
James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying

James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying
Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour

Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour
Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?
Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post