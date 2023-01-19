 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying
James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying

James Norton is known for his intriguing character Tommy Lee Royce on Happy Valley.

However, the actor opened up about how his school days were not the “greatest time” of his life because of constant bullying for five years.

Speaking on the Comfort Eating podcast, James revealed, “My school years were complicated. I didn't have the greatest time.”

He continued, “I was quite badly bullied for five years and I was at boarding school so I couldn't leave.”

James mentioned that he had a “great therapist for the last four years, and it's not from a place of drama”.

Even though James went through traumatic experience, the actor admitted he’s not “suffering from depression or anything like that.

“But therapy has been really, really helpful to understanding what happened to me at school,” pointed out the 37-year-old.

James also disclosed that he doesn’t like “boarding school system” because according to him, “most of the kids there are deeply homesick”.

“I've realised that boarding schools are really weird places. We're the only country that still sends our kids away voluntarily,” noted the actor.

James explained, “You're stuck with these people, and all these young kids are just deeply, deeply homesick and they're just lost.”

“For some of them, that pain manifests itself in being needy or rebellious. But some of them get angry and rather than crying out for their mum they just bully someone,” he asserted.

Earlier, James appeared on The Graham Norton Show where he discussed about his role on Happy Valley.

The actor remarked, “The character Tommy is a despicable monster, but he became really enticing, a sort of weird distant friend that you love seeing.”

“It is a huge relief that people like it – after seven years there was no guarantee that anyone would want to see it,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation
Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read

Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read
Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why

Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why
Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage
Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour

Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour
Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?
Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post
Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023

Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton remain most popular royals even after Harry's allegations

Prince William, Kate Middleton remain most popular royals even after Harry's allegations