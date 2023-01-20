PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' complete schedule, match timings

Multan Sultans' Shan Masood (L) reacts after his dismissal as Quetta Gladiators' players celebrate during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth season is just around the corner and fans are waiting for their favourite teams' matches as the event's schedule was announced on Friday.

The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.



Let's take a look at the schedule of Quetta Gladiators:



15 Feb: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

18 Feb: Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

20 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

21 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

24 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United,

2 March: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

5 March: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

6 March: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

8 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

11 March: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)



Quetta Gladiators' Squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf

All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.