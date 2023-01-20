 
world
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Reuters

US-Russia relations at 'all-time low'

By
Reuters

Friday Jan 20, 2023

US President Joe Biden and Russias President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. — Reuters/File
 US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. — Reuters/File

  • No hope for improvement in foreseeable future, says Russia.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deteriorated ties further.
  • "Past two years have been very bad for bilateral relations," official says.

Russia said on Friday that relations with the United States were at an all-time low, dismissing the idea the two sides could turn things around halfway through US President Joe Biden's term in office.

"Bilateral relations are probably at their lowest point historically, unfortunately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There is no hope for improvement in the foreseeable future."

Already poor US-Russia ties became even more strained last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting Washington and its allies to respond with a barrage of sanctions against Russia's economy.

The US has also provided Kyiv with substantial economic and military support, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who have accused Washington of playing a direct role in the conflict.

While there have been occasional diplomatic successes, including prisoner swaps involving US Marine veteran Trevor Reed and basketball star Brittney Griner, high-level contact has been scarce.

US-Russia talks on resuming inspections under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) were called off at the last minute in November last year, while the Kremlin has played down the idea of face-to-face talks between Biden and President Vladimir Putin - who last met in person in Geneva in June 2021.

"The past two years have been, despite initial timid hopes related to Geneva ... very bad for bilateral relations," Peskov said.

The Kremlin has kept open the possibility of further talks between Russia's foreign spy chief Sergei Naryshkin and US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, who met in Ankara in November.

More From World:

Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks

Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks
Macron boosts French military spending by over a third to 'transform' army

Macron boosts French military spending by over a third to 'transform' army
Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district

Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district
What to look out for as India all set to take over China's population

What to look out for as India all set to take over China's population
'This is nothing': Ronaldo vs Messi just the start for Saudis

'This is nothing': Ronaldo vs Messi just the start for Saudis
Saudi Arabia rules out Israel normalisation without two-state solution

Saudi Arabia rules out Israel normalisation without two-state solution
US hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries

US hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries
UK police 'looking into' video of Rishi Sunak without seatbelt

UK police 'looking into' video of Rishi Sunak without seatbelt
Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight COVID

Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight COVID
Thousands march on Peru's capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze

Thousands march on Peru's capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

Anant Ambani engagement party: Aishwarya Rai and daughter stun everyone

Anant Ambani engagement party: Aishwarya Rai and daughter stun everyone