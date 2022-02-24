Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Biden says US, allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack

A military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. -REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of the war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

In response, President Joe Biden said the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

10:34am: Ukrainian president addresses nation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the nation after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022.



10:27am: Ukraine military says information about the landing of Russian troops in Odessa is false.

10:27am: Air Attack on Ukraine

Ukraine military says Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine is repelling an air attack by the invader.

10:20am: Germany's Scholz says dark day for Europe after unjustified Russian attack on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned on Thursday Russia's attack on Ukraine as an unjustified and flagrant breach of international law and said Berlin would consult its partners in the Group of Seven (G7), NATO and the European Union.

"This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe," Scholz said in a statement.





9:58am: Russia has launched a ‘full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

09:53am: UK PM Johnson appalled by events in Ukraine, he says in tweet

09:37am: Artillery fire heard in Donetsk -Reuters witness

Artillery fire was heard on Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk controlled by Russian-backed separatists, a Reuters witness reported, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.



09:24am: Biden says US, allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack

The United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

"President (Vladimir) Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said.



