Netflix confirms release date for Jennifer Lopez led thriller 'The Mother': Find out

Saturday Jan 21 2023
Jennifer Lopez is slated to star in the latest Netflix Original action-thriller The Mother.

The Mother is an upcoming action-thriller, directed by Niki Caro, who also directed Disney’s live-action Mulan remake.

Misha Green, the former showrunner of HBO’s shortlived cosmic-horror series Lovecraft Country, is writing the story of The Mother.

As per What's on Netflix, the filming of the movie took place in Vancouver, Canada, and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands in Spain. The filming wrapped up on January 28th, 2022.

Although the movie was initially supposed to release in 2022, as part of Netflix's 2023 movie slate unveiling, The Mother would release globally on Netflix on May 12th, 2023.

As per the logline, "Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced to go on the run, which forced her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin returns her order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men."

Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omari Hardwick serve the main cast alongside actress Jennifer Lopez.

