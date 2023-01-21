Gisele Bündchen ‘adores’ and ‘trusts’ jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is not rushing her potential relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.



A source close to the Brazilian model, 42, told People Magazine that she and Valente have a strong bond, but the two are not rushing label their relationship.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario,” the insider revealed. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

A second insider disclosed that the two had a wonderful time during their Christmas trip but Gisele is currently “focused on her kids, her health and work.” The source continued, “She is happy and doing really well.”

Bündchen was first seen vacationing with Valente and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — in Costa Rica, after finalising her divorce with Brady at the end of October, 2022.

The insider explained, “She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year.”

The source added, “Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets.”

As for her divorce with ex-husband, the insider shared that Gisele “wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option.”

Earlier this month, Bündchen and Valente were spotted running together in Costa Rica. The supermodel wore matching olive running shorts and a sports bra, while Valente donned a light blue T-shirt and black running shorts.